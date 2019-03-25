Man was mistakenly circumcised in mix-up at Leicester hospital

A man was mistakenly circumcised at one of Leicester's hospitals.

The patient was meant to be having a cystoscopy - a procedure to look inside his bladder using a thin camera.

The error was revealed in a report produced by the Clinical Commissioning Group compiling so-called 'never' events - named because they're largely preventable and should never happen.

There were at eight incidents at Leicester's hospitals last year.

Others included a swab being left in a child after a surgical procedure and the wrong patient having an operation after a notes mix up.

The Trust said they're deeply sorry to those patients involved say they're committed to making improvements.