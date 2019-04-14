Prison officer has throat cut by inmate at HMP Nottingham

A 23-year-old male prison officer was taken to hospital after having his throat cut by a prisoner at HMP Nottingham.

The incident happened at the prison on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the prison at 11.15am.

The male officer has since been released from hospital.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

HMP Nottingham is a category B male prison which expanded in 2010 to hold 1,060 prisoners.