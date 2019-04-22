Derby Explosions: Fire crews tacking blaze at industrial estate

A series of explosions have been heard Derby this afternoon.

Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles across the city after the blasts.

Derbyshire Fire Services confirmed they were called to Enterprise Way at 13:40.

People are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

Six appliances plus an arial ladder from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire Fire Services are in attendance.

People have reported hearing numerous explosions.

Robbie Bunting works at Bloc Digital, a business situated close to the explosion. He was at work when he heard a huge bang.

The 24-year-old said: “I was just sitting at my desk, and all of a sudden there was a huge bang, everyone was walking around in the corridor and we went to look outside to see what it was, and there was a huge fire billowing black smoke over us.

“And then there were several more explosions. So we all ran back in, grabbed our stuff and left.

“The police started to cordon off the road when we left.”