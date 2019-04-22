- ITV Report
Derby Explosions: Fire crews tacking blaze at industrial estate
A series of explosions have been heard Derby this afternoon.
Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles across the city after the blasts.
Derbyshire Fire Services confirmed they were called to Enterprise Way at 13:40.
People are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed.
Six appliances plus an arial ladder from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire Fire Services are in attendance.
People have reported hearing numerous explosions.
Robbie Bunting works at Bloc Digital, a business situated close to the explosion. He was at work when he heard a huge bang.
The 24-year-old said: “I was just sitting at my desk, and all of a sudden there was a huge bang, everyone was walking around in the corridor and we went to look outside to see what it was, and there was a huge fire billowing black smoke over us.
“And then there were several more explosions. So we all ran back in, grabbed our stuff and left.
“The police started to cordon off the road when we left.”
In a statement Derbyshire Police said: "St Mary's Wharf police station in Prime Park Way, Derby has been evacuated due to a large fire at a business premises on Chester Green, which has resulted in a series of explosions.
"An investigation is under way as to the cause of the fire, but it is not thought to be suspicious at this time.
"Please avoid the area. There are road closures in place at Prime Park Way, Stores Road to the junction with the Vauxhall garage, and Mansfield Road to the junction with Alfreton road.
"Local residents are also advised to keep their doors and windows closed to reduce their contact with any fumes.
"No further information is available at this time."
Trains are currently stationary on the railway bridge near the scene.
Derby County's game against Queens Park Rangers at Pride Park Stadium is "currently on", Derbyshire Police said, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.
- This is a breaking story, more follows.