Virgin Trains calls for airline-style fares to stop standing and overcrowding

Virgin Trains has called for a new national rail ticketing system with airline-style fares and reserved seats for every passenger on long distance services.

The West Coast mainline train operator wants the “turn up and go” principle to be scrapped in favour of compulsory reservations and a strict limit on passenger numbers.

Standing on trains would be cut out through a reservation-only system which guaranteed every customer a seat in normal operations. Tickets would be replaced with one fare available at any given time for any one service.