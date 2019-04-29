Six teenagers admit their part in attack on Egyptian student who later died

Mariam Moustafa Credit: BPM Media

Six teenagers have admitted their part in a street attack on Egyptian engineering student, Mariam Moustafa, which left her in a coma. The 18-year-old suffered a stroke 10 hours after the incident in Nottingham on February 20, and died almost a month later on March 14. Her father has claimed authorities showed him "no respect" by not informing him of a court hearing in which three girls admitted attacking his daughter. Six teenagers had been charged with the offence of affray but three had denied the charge in October and were due to stand trial last week. But Mariah Fraser, 19, Britania Hunter, 18, and a 16-year-old girl, admitted their part in the attack before Judge Gregory Dickinson QC on April 16. Three other teenage girls, two aged 17 and one aged 18 admitted affray at Nottingham Youth Court last year. The case can be reported today after restrictions were lifted by District Judge Timothy Spruce.

The 18-year-old suffered a stroke 10 hours after the incident in Nottingham on February 20, and died almost a month later on March 14. Credit: .

The 18-year-old Egyptian student's father, Mohamed Moustafa, said he was not informed of the recent hearing, describing it as "another failure in the case of our daughter". The family's legal representative said an official complaint has been made to authorities. Mr Moustafa, 51, said: "We were not informed or advised in any way, shape, or form that there was a hearing on that day. "As a family we are entitled to know everything regarding our daughter's case beforehand and not after. "We should have been informed of that hearing date and time and we should have been given the opportunity to attend the hearing. This very simple right was taken from us. "This is not the first mistake. A lot of mistakes happened with Mariam from the very first day and now it is just normal. Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes with Mariam. "I believe it is not fair at all - because it is my daughter."

Mr Moustafa (left) described his daughter as 'very kind' and 'like an angel' Credit: .

Mariam, who Mr Moustafa described as "very kind" and "like an angel" after she was attacked, was punched several times during a confrontation with a group of women near a bus stop in Parliament Street, Nottingham, at 8pm. The teenager got on a bus at the scene near the Victoria Centre shopping precinct but was followed by the same group, who it is claimed were threatening and abusive towards her. She was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in the city and then transferred to Nottingham City Hospital where she was treated until her death. The attack caused uproar in Egypt and the country's embassy had called on those responsible to be "brought to justice swiftly". After the final guilty pleas were entered, the teenager's family also expressed their anger at the level of charges the six defendants faced. Mr Moustafa described affray as "very weak" - insisting there was "strong evidence" the defendants should have been tried on more serious charges.

Mariam died almost a month after the attack Credit: .