- ITV Report
-
23-year-old man shot dead in Birmingham
A 23-year-old man has died after being shot in Birmingham.
Police were called to St Vincent Street West in Ladywood just after 5pm this afternoon (Tuesday 7 May).
Two men aged 20 and 19 are being treated at hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life threatening or changing.
Police are advising people to avoid the area. The road has been cordoned off.
Police have launched an investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are on-going.
Reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area to support and reassure the community.