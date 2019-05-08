One seriously injured after building collapses in Birmingham

Police are responding to reports that a building has collapsed on Vittoria Street in Birmingham. It happened just before 6pm this evening (8 May).

It’s understood that at least one person has been seriously injured.

One person has also been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers are currently at the scene with fire and ambulance services.

Vittoria Street is now closed to allow for emergency services to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.