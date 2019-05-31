Birmingham Council takes out injunction stopping parents protesting against LGBT lessons outside schools

Protesters claim they are not homophobic or against LGBT rights - but do not want their children to be told it is OK to be gay, or learn that some families have two mums or two dads.

On Tuesday (21 May), West Midlands Police Chief Constable David Thompson called for a halt to protests, and for fresh talks between school leaders and some parents who have objected to elements of Anderton Park's relationship education.

On Sunday 23rd May police were called after counter-protesters were reportedly egged while putting up banners in support of the school.

It comes after weeks of demonstrations outside the gates of the school on Dennis Road.

ITV News understands Birmingham Council has successfully taken out an injunction to prevent parents standing outside school gates to protest against inclusion of LGBT families in relationships education.

Speaking previously, protester Atia Khan said parents felt children were getting more information at school than at home, and because parents did not know what was being said they were unprepared to answer their children's questions.

Ms Khan said: "They are talking to them about gay and lesbian, it puts ideas into their heads when they should just be thinking like children."

One man, who said he lived locally but did not have children at the school, said: "Our children go to school to learn maths and science, not learn this rubbish. They will have no future if they don't learn the right things."

He added: "They should be left to be kids." Another protester at an earlier protest was Abdul Ghaffar. He said his children went to other local schools but he lived locally and owned a bed shop nearby.

Mr Ghaffar: "My six-year-old son came home from school and said to me: 'Could I be gay?' I was shocked. It's not right."

When asked how he had responded to his son, Mr Ghaffar said: "I told him if that was the case he need not come back home. He's not having my title. I told him if I had been gay he would not be here."

Last week one protester, interviewed on television, said that being LGBT was "not acceptable in Islam".

"God created man, then he created women for man's pleasure and companionship - not another man," he said.

The school's head teacher, Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson, responded on Twitter: "Not this woman, or any of the women in my school, or any of the girls. "This is why we have laws on equality. What shameful words and behaviour that have been invited onto the pavements of my lovely school."