Birmingham Council takes out injunction stopping parents protesting against LGBT lessons outside schools
ITV News understands Birmingham Council has successfully taken out an injunction to prevent parents standing outside school gates to protest against inclusion of LGBT families in relationships education.
It comes after weeks of demonstrations outside the gates of the school on Dennis Road.
On Sunday 23rd May police were called after counter-protesters were reportedly egged while putting up banners in support of the school.
On Tuesday (21 May), West Midlands Police Chief Constable David Thompson called for a halt to protests, and for fresh talks between school leaders and some parents who have objected to elements of Anderton Park's relationship education.
Protesters claim they are not homophobic or against LGBT rights - but do not want their children to be told it is OK to be gay, or learn that some families have two mums or two dads.
Speaking previously, protester Atia Khan said parents felt children were getting more information at school than at home, and because parents did not know what was being said they were unprepared to answer their children's questions.
Ms Khan said: "They are talking to them about gay and lesbian, it puts ideas into their heads when they should just be thinking like children."
One man, who said he lived locally but did not have children at the school, said: "Our children go to school to learn maths and science, not learn this rubbish. They will have no future if they don't learn the right things."
He added: "They should be left to be kids." Another protester at an earlier protest was Abdul Ghaffar. He said his children went to other local schools but he lived locally and owned a bed shop nearby.
Mr Ghaffar: "My six-year-old son came home from school and said to me: 'Could I be gay?' I was shocked. It's not right."
When asked how he had responded to his son, Mr Ghaffar said: "I told him if that was the case he need not come back home. He's not having my title. I told him if I had been gay he would not be here."
Last week one protester, interviewed on television, said that being LGBT was "not acceptable in Islam".
"God created man, then he created women for man's pleasure and companionship - not another man," he said.
The school's head teacher, Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson, responded on Twitter: "Not this woman, or any of the women in my school, or any of the girls. "This is why we have laws on equality. What shameful words and behaviour that have been invited onto the pavements of my lovely school."
Birmingham City Council has stood with the school through the protests.
Cllr John Cotton, cabinet member for communities, said: "These views are despicable, discriminatory and sexist. The people voicing them so noisily do not speak for Birmingham or any of its communities.
"We reject their prejudice and intolerance. I will leave no stone unturned in this fight and together we must stop this."
Yardley MP Jess Phillips also added: "This school is minutes from my home and these people are miles away from representing the people where I live. Love and tolerance will out but only if we stand against hate."
Moseley Labour councillor Kerry Jenkins said the head teacher had the full support of the city council, and the school was merely fulfilling its legal duties under the Equality Act.
