War veteran left heartbroken after losing treasured photos

A World War Two veteran has been left heartbroken after losing treasured photographs during a trip to Normandy to join D-Day commerations.

94-year-old Derek Ordish from Lincolnshire, lost a blue folder containing his personal record of the war years. He had been taking part in the events to commemorate the D-Day landings he was a part of 75 years ago when the book went missing. He says the photographs and records are simply irreplaceable.

Mr Ordish was one of three hundred veterans who travelled to France on the MV Boudicca last week. Returning to the beaches where he was part of the air sea rescue mission during the invasion. He was thanked by the Prime Minister and honoured alongside his fellow veterans. But it's the personal memories his family treasure.

They're hoping their appeals will help track down the photos and return this priceless piece of history to its rightful owner.