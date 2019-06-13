Britain's oldest person Grace Jones dies at age of 112

Grace Jones, Britain's oldest living person, has died at the age of 112.

Grace was from Broadway in Worcestershire, and her remarkable age led to an entry in the record books.

She died on Friday 7th June. Her family say she lived a happy and healthy life. Her funeral will be held next month.

Watch Andy Bevan's report above, when he went along to a tea party in September 2018. It was held in Worcestershire, marking Grace's 112th birthday.

