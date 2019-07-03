Elderly man in his 90s stabbed to death

An elderly man in his 90s has been stabbed to death at a property in Leicester.

Police were called to Greendale Road in Glen Parva at around 4.00pm yesterday (Tuesday 2 July).

They found the body of a man in his 90s, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An elderly woman who was in the property at the time was not injured.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police don't believe there is anyone else involved in the incident.