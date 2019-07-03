Advertisement

Elderly man in his 90s stabbed to death

The man was stabbed at a property in Greendale Road, Glen Parva. Credit: Google Street View

An elderly man in his 90s has been stabbed to death at a property in Leicester.

Police were called to Greendale Road in Glen Parva at around 4.00pm yesterday (Tuesday 2 July).

They found the body of a man in his 90s, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An elderly woman who was in the property at the time was not injured.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police don't believe there is anyone else involved in the incident.

Our investigation is currently in its very early stages.

A man was arrested at the scene a short time later. He remains in custody and our enquiries are ongoing.

A scene preservation remains in place at this time. We do not believe that there’s anyone else involved in this incident.

– Detective Inspector Jonathan Blockley