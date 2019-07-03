- ITV Report
-
Police digging up field in search for missing Suzy Lamplugh
- Miss Lamplugh disappeared in 1986 aged 25
- She left her west London offices to meet a mystery client known only as Mr Kipper
- A previous search of a house in Sutton Coldfield found no evidence
The Metropolitan Police has confirmed officers searching for missing woman Suzy Lamplugh are digging up a field in Worcestershire.
Miss Lamplugh disappeared in 1986 aged 25, having left her west London offices to meet a mystery client known only as Mr Kipper.
Despite widespread searches she was never found and no one was convicted over her death.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "On Wednesday 3 July, officers from the Metropolitan Police Service commenced a search of areas of land in Pershore, Worcestershire.
"The search relates to the disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh in 1986.
"Colleagues from West Mercia Police are assisting. A number of officers and police staff will remain on site until a thorough search has been completed.
"Officers received new information about Miss Lamplugh's disappearance following the publicity around the search of a property in Sutton Coldfield in November 2018, as part of this investigation."
The statement continued: "All information was reviewed. Information relating to the areas we are currently searching was assessed and the decision was taken to make further inquiries."