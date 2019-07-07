Man blinded and scarred by ex in acid attack gets married to his carer

Daniel, 33, fell for Anna, 31, after she helped him through rehab at a support centre. Credit: BPM Media

A man who was blinded and scarred beyond recognition when his ex-girlfriend soaked him in sulphuric acid has got married to his carer. Daniel Rotariu wed Anna Catanga, who he has never seen because of the injuries inflicted on him. The pair, who live in Nottingham, tied the knot at a catholic church in Daniel’s home town of Timisoara, Romania.

Daniel, 33, fell for Anna, 31, after she helped him through rehab at a support centre. The pair now have a 10-month-old son, David – whose passport only came through the day before they headed abroad for the wedding.

After the attack, I never thought this would happen to me but it was wonderful. There were many family and friends who hadn’t seen me since the attack and that was quite emotional. I think some were shocked by how I looked. Some of my relatives started crying. But it just felt unbelievable to be marrying the woman I love after everything I’ve been through. I hope my story gives hope to others. – Daniel Rotariu

Daniel was attacked by his ex girlfriend in July 2016. Katie Leong poured sulphuric acid at 96% concentration on him while he slept at the house they shared in Leicester. A court heard Leong tested the acid on sausage meat to ensure it would burn through human flesh. Daniel was rushed to Nottingham City Hospital and spent five weeks in a coma.

Leong was jailed for life after being found guilty of attempted murder and will serve at least 17 years. Credit: Leicestershire Police