- ITV Report
Man blinded and scarred by ex in acid attack gets married to his carer
A man who was blinded and scarred beyond recognition when his ex-girlfriend soaked him in sulphuric acid has got married to his carer.
Daniel Rotariu wed Anna Catanga, who he has never seen because of the injuries inflicted on him.
The pair, who live in Nottingham, tied the knot at a catholic church in Daniel’s home town of Timisoara, Romania.
Daniel, 33, fell for Anna, 31, after she helped him through rehab at a support centre.
The pair now have a 10-month-old son, David – whose passport only came through the day before they headed abroad for the wedding.
Daniel was attacked by his ex girlfriend in July 2016.
Katie Leong poured sulphuric acid at 96% concentration on him while he slept at the house they shared in Leicester.
A court heard Leong tested the acid on sausage meat to ensure it would burn through human flesh.
Daniel was rushed to Nottingham City Hospital and spent five weeks in a coma.
Leong was jailed for life with a minimum of 17 years for attempted murder and was ordered to pay Daniel £19,000 in compensation.
Despite everything, Daniel has remained upbeat and says he's had "the happy ending I never thought was possible."