- ITV Report
Police search for missing boy, aged 10
Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing late last night.
Logan Lakin, from Burbage, Leicestershire left his home on Featherstone Drive between midday and 1pm yesterday (14 July).
He told his family he was going to the park in the village.
The police were then called around 10.30pm when he failed to return home.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "Logan is described as white, between 4ft and 4ft 6ins tall, slim build and fair hair."
The statement continued: "Police are currently carrying out enquiries in the local area in a bid to locate Logan but are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts to make contact.
"Anyone with information is asked to urgently call police on 101, quoting incident 705 of 14 July."