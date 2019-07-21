- ITV Report
15-year-old boy left with 'life-changing' injuries after Coventry shooting
Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Coventry city centre last night.
Officers were called to Cross Cheaping at around 11.10pm.
It is believed the youngster was standing near McDonald’s when a motorbike carrying a number of people drove past and a weapon was fired.
A second person, a man believed to be aged around 20 who was standing near the youngster, suffered superficial injuries and has been released from hospital.
The 15-year-old was taken to hospital for surgery. His injuries are described as potentially life-changing, but not life-threatening.
A major investigation has been launched into the shooting, which is being treated as attempted murder.
Officers are following up a number of lines of enquiries and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area, as there were a number of taxis in the city centre at the time.
People in the city centre will see an increased police presence today as officers carry out reassurance patrols.
Officers are also trying to establish if there are any links with two other incidents at around the same time.
A knife was recovered from a bag in the Cosy Club on Cathedral Lanes and three people were arrested at around 11.30am, and an 18-year-old man was robbed of jewellery near the nearby Litten Tree pub.