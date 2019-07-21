15-year-old boy left with 'life-changing' injuries after Coventry shooting

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Coventry city centre last night. Credit: Snappersk

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Coventry city centre last night. Officers were called to Cross Cheaping at around 11.10pm. It is believed the youngster was standing near McDonald’s when a motorbike carrying a number of people drove past and a weapon was fired.

Officers were called to Cross Cheaping at around 11.10pm Credit: Snappersk

It is believed the youngster was standing near McDonald’s when he was shot Credit: Snappersk

A second person, a man believed to be aged around 20 who was standing near the youngster, suffered superficial injuries and has been released from hospital. The 15-year-old was taken to hospital for surgery. His injuries are described as potentially life-changing, but not life-threatening.

A major investigation has been launched into the shooting Credit: Snappersk

“This was an appalling and reckless attack in a part of the city centre which was busy with people enjoying nights out. We are already going through CCTV and identifying witnesses, and are determined to bring the people responsible to justice as swiftly as possible.” – Det Insp Harjit Ubhi, West Midlands Police

A major investigation has been launched into the shooting, which is being treated as attempted murder. Officers are following up a number of lines of enquiries and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area, as there were a number of taxis in the city centre at the time. People in the city centre will see an increased police presence today as officers carry out reassurance patrols.

