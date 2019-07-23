Rail disruption: Two 'extremely hot' trains stranded after failure on overheard power lines

LNER electric train. Credit: LNER

Two LNER trains became stranded - one of them in a tunnel - after overhead power cables failed between Grantham and Newark Northgate stations. The power failure caused disruption throughout the route and many services had to be diverted to other stations including Peterborough and Lincoln.

Twitter user Albie Mills tweeted this photograph of passengers on one of the trains. Credit: Twitter: Albie Mills

Some passengers on the two stranded services have been posting messages on social media saying conditions were "extremely hot" onboard due to the fact there was no air conditioning. One post stated that two elderly women passengers had fainted due to the uncomfortably hot conditions onboard.

Phil Vickers @CIPhilVickers Follow The train I was on, heading north, was stopped short of Grantham and turned back to Peterborough due to overhead ca… https://t.co/eHs1Qlh9yN

Alison Swan Parente @AlisonSwanP Follow Pretty hot in this broken-down-in-a-tunnel Hull Train, but staff good and they’re letting us know what’s going on. #painintheneck #grantham

Mark Long @markjlong Follow @lner so stuck northbound between Peterborough and Grantham but now heading southbound due to overhead line issues!… https://t.co/2J1EpSCTjt

British Transport Police Cambridgeshire tweeted to say that they would be assisting with a train evacuation, just north of Grantham.

BTP Cambridgeshire @BTPCambs Follow Officers are currently at a train stuck in a tunnel due to overhead lines catching onto the front, just north of… https://t.co/wLkJjW5K1e

An LNER spokesperson told ITV News Central that locomotives that don't rely on overhead power cables had been sent to move the two trains. The spokesperson said Network Rail engineers were working to restore power to the affected section of the line.