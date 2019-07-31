Councils 'failed' to protect children in care from sexual abuse, inquiry concludes

Sexualised behaviour by staff at Beechwood Children’s Home was Credit: PA

An inquiry into the historical child sexual abuse of children in care in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire has concluded that both councils failed in their duty to protect children from sexual abuse. The Chair and Panel of the IICSA (The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse) also found that "despite decades of evidence", there continues to be weaknesses in the foster care practice under both councils. During the 1980s and 1990s physical violence and sexual abuse occurred in many of the Councils’ children’s homes and in foster care. According to the report, neither Councils learned from their mistakes. The inquiry heard how staff at Beechwood Children’s Home, were "threatening and violent" and that "physical abuse was commonplace".

The report continued: "Sexualised behaviour by staff was tolerated or overlooked, allowing abusers to thrive. "Managers at Beechwood were complacent or deliberately ignored the plight of children under their care." The report found there were "only two disciplinary actions taken when allegations of sexual abuse were made and these were inadequate". In one home, all child residents over a 12 month period were exposed to harmful sexual behaviour. Both councils failed to address the issue. Two recommendations have been made by the inquiry. They include assessments of the potential risks posed by staff and foster carers, and an independent external evaluation of Nottingham City Council of their practice concerning harmful sexual behaviour.

For decades, children who were in the care of the Nottinghamshire Councils suffered appalling sexual and physical abuse, inflicted by those who should have nurtured and protected them. Those responsible for overseeing the care of children failed to question the extent of sexual abuse or what action was being taken. Despite decades of evidence and many reviews showing what needed to change, neither of the Councils learnt from their mistakes, meaning that more children suffered unnecessarily. We hope this report and recommendations can help ensure it never happens again. – Professor Alexis Jay, Chair of the Inquiry

Sixteen residential staff were convicted of the sexual abuse of children in residential care between the late 1970s to 2019. Ten foster carers were convicted of sexual abuse of their foster children, and the inquiry is aware of 12 further convictions relating to the harmful sexual behaviour of children against other children in care.

In October 2018 IICSA held a 3-week inquiry into the sexual abuse of children in care in Nottinghamshire dating back to the 1960s. This was after a long battle to get an independent inquiry after both local councils said their initial preference was for an internal investigation. The first few days of the IICSA Inquiry were held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The remaining were held in London. The inquiry was examining the extent to which Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council failed children in its care (either in children's homes or foster care). The 4 main areas examined were...

Residential care (in which Beechwood Children's Home in Nottingham was a featured case study)

(in which in Nottingham was a featured case study) Councils: Looking at the extent to which Nottingham City Council & Nottinghamshire County Council failed children in their care.

Looking at the extent to which Nottingham City Council & Nottinghamshire County Council failed children in their care. Foster Care: Examining failures in the foster care system, lack of oversight into their welfare of children being fostered, lack of proper vetting of foster parents, how foster parents were allowed to continue fostering children despite allegations of abuse against them.

Examining failures in the foster care system, lack of oversight into their welfare of children being fostered, lack of proper vetting of foster parents, how foster parents were allowed to continue fostering children despite allegations of abuse against them. Peer-on-peer abuse: How younger children were often sexually & physically abused by older children either in care homes or in foster care. In many cases these older children who were known to have committed sexual offences were placed temporarily in children's homes where they'd then abuse younger children.

The first week of the inquiry was spent listening to abuse survivors, anonymously giving testimony. Witnesses gave harrowing evidence of their abuse, how they were dismissed as 'liars' and 'fantasists' when they told staff what was happening to them, and how the abuse has affected them throughout their lives. Many have suffered depression, alcoholism, drug addiction, homelessness, mental health problems, prison, and relationship breakdowns. Also giving evidence were former and current members of staff for both Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council.

Councillor Kay Cutts, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council:

Councillor David Mellen, Leader of Nottingham City Council:

Other institutions were also questioned including Nottinghamshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service.

"Operation Daybreak" began in 2011 after survivors began to come forward alleging abuse at children's homes in Nottingham. In 2013, "Operation Xeres" was launched to investigate allegations of abuse in children's homes and in foster care across the whole of Nottinghamshire. The 2 operations were later combined into "Operation Equinox".

£2.96m Total amount paid in compensation by Nottinghamshire County Council

Since 2010 - figures correct as of May 31st 2019.

£347.78 Total amount paid in compensation by Nottingham City Council

Since 2010 - figures correct as of July 11th 2019.

This afternoon, in a statement to the survivors, the leader of Nottingham City Council, Cllr David Mellen, has publicly apologised: “As this Inquiry has heard, Nottingham City Council let you down in the worst possible way, and for that and the ongoing impact that has had on your lives, I am truly sorry."

I accept that the council should have done more to protect you from harm while you were in our care and it’s clear now that we should have closed Beechwood sooner and replaced it with the family-type homes we run today. – Cllr David Mellen

“The council endeavoured to address past mistakes and facilitate appropriate support for you but I accept that despite our best intentions we have sometimes fallen short of your expectations. We have been working with some of you to build on the support already in place to make sure it meets your needs now and in the future, and have already made changes so it is easier for survivors to access the support they need."