Driver blocks fire station exit because of 'wedding emergency'

A motorist parked his car in front of a fire station in Birmingham on Tuesday the 30th of July.

The driver obstructed the fire station exit and blocked in one of the brigade response vehicles inside the Ettington Road hub.

When he arrived to move his vehicle, the driver told crews that he thought it would be fine to park there as he had to deal with a 'wedding emergency.'

On Twitter Aston Fire Station stated that they 'always ask that you please be considerate when parking your vehicle' and that alongside an image of the offending car, they stated that West Midlands police '[had] been informed.'

They then followed this with another tweet that included an update on the situation: