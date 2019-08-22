Hit-and-run victim gets standout GCSE results

A teenage boy from Leicester who, along with his dad, was the victim of a hit and run during his GCSE exams, received his results today.

They were knocked down as they walked home from their local mosque.

Aakif Mohammed suffered only minor injuries, but his father Mazoomy was nearly killed and has life-changing injuries.

Despite the trauma of the accident and his father having to undergo several life-saving operations, Aakif continued with his exams.

Akif told us that he had loads of people to support him within the community and his family gave him the motivation to continue with his revision.

Today we found out how he's got on as he gets his results at Soar Valley College in Belgrave.

This is the moment that Akif presented his dad with his results: