Plans for £25 million wave surf park in landlocked Birmingham

Plans are being lodged to build a £25 million wave park with a surfing school miles from the nearest coastline.

The proposals would see a 5.4-acre artificial surf lagoon along with an outdoor heated pool and other facilities at Coleshill in Warwickshire.

Its planned location is only about a dozen miles from the geographic centre of England - Fenny Drayton in Leicestershire - with developers describing it as the "most landlocked" park of its type.

Emerge Surf, which has submitted the application to North Warwickshire Borough Council, said the site could create 100 new jobs and attract up to 250,000 visitors a year.

Steve Price, founder and CEO of Emerge Surf, said: