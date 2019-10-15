Derby County footballers plead guilty to drink-driving and failing to stop at scene of accident near Derby

The pair were charged after a Range Rover Sport and Mercedes GLC crashed in Allestree, Derby on September 24.

Derby County footballers Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have both pleaded guilty at Derby Magistrates Court to drink-driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident on the A6 near Derby last month.

Midfielder Lawrence, 25, recorded a breath test reading of 58 microgrammes per 100ml and forward Bennett, 23, recorded a level of 64. The legal limit is 35.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffee told the players that, as passengers were in the cars and the defendants left the scene, all options remained open, including a prison sentence. He said: "I have to consider whether a custodial sentence is merited".

Earlier this month, the football club fined the pair the "equivalent of six weeks' wages" and condemned them for bringing the club into disrepute following the "alcohol-related incident" of September 24.