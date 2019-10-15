- ITV Report
-
Man who ran over Pc Gareth Phillips with stolen patrol car and then fled at nearly 100mph jailed for 12 years
A banned driver has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for inflicting "life-changing" injuries on a police officer, after he ran over him in a stolen patrol car.
Mubashar Hussain, from Hall Green, Birmingham, was arrested in September.
PC Gareth Phillips was responding to reports of a stolen car, which was tracked to the Moseley area of Birmingham.
Officers tried to apprehend Mubashar Hussain and his co-defendant Ahsan Ghafoor, using a taser.
Onlookers watched in horror as PC Phillips was pinned underneath a patrol car as the 29- year-old tried to get away in it - reaching speeds of almost 100 miles per hour.
An off duty doctor rushed to the scene helping PC Phillips by compressing his head wound, and stayed with him until the paramedics arrived.
He described what he saw.
Hussain pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, as well as 11 other offences.
PC Phillips has now undergone a number of complex surgical procedures but his life changing injuries mean he has a long recovery ahead.
