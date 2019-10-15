Advertisement

Man who ran over Pc Gareth Phillips with stolen patrol car and then fled at nearly 100mph jailed for 12 years

PC Gareth Phillips / Mubashar Hussain Credit: West Midlands Police

A banned driver has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for inflicting "life-changing" injuries on a police officer, after he ran over him in a stolen patrol car.

Mubashar Hussain, from Hall Green, Birmingham, was arrested in September.

PC Gareth Phillips was responding to reports of a stolen car, which was tracked to the Moseley area of Birmingham.

Officers tried to apprehend Mubashar Hussain and his co-defendant Ahsan Ghafoor, using a taser.

Onlookers watched in horror as PC Phillips was pinned underneath a patrol car as the 29- year-old tried to get away in it - reaching speeds of almost 100 miles per hour.

Police car at the scene. Credit: Picture from SnapperSK

An off duty doctor rushed to the scene helping PC Phillips by compressing his head wound, and stayed with him until the paramedics arrived.

He described what he saw.

He just saw red, you know you could tell he just wanted to escape, like a caged animal - and he wasn't going to let anybody or anyone's life stop him from escaping….

...It was like something out of a war zone...He had a head injury, there was blood coming from his head, he was lying in a slanted position on his side, quite dazed, disorientated...

...The lack of regard for the poor officers who were seriously injured in the process was just shocking really.

– Dr Adil Butt

Hussain pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, as well as 11 other offences.

PC Phillips has now undergone a number of complex surgical procedures but his life changing injuries mean he has a long recovery ahead.

PC Gareth Phillips in hospital. Credit: West Midlands Police

