Man who ran over Pc Gareth Phillips with stolen patrol car and then fled at nearly 100mph jailed for 12 years

A banned driver has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for inflicting "life-changing" injuries on a police officer, after he ran over him in a stolen patrol car.

Mubashar Hussain, from Hall Green, Birmingham, was arrested in September.

PC Gareth Phillips was responding to reports of a stolen car, which was tracked to the Moseley area of Birmingham.

Officers tried to apprehend Mubashar Hussain and his co-defendant Ahsan Ghafoor, using a taser.

Onlookers watched in horror as PC Phillips was pinned underneath a patrol car as the 29- year-old tried to get away in it - reaching speeds of almost 100 miles per hour.