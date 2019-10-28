Search for missing mum and three children extended nationwide

The search for a missing mum and her three children has been extended nationwide.

Emma Davies, 30, was last seen being dropped off by a taxi in St Martin’s Drive in Priorslee, Telford, last Saturday (October 19).

She is now missing with her three children, daughters Amelie and Laylah, aged seven and nine, and her one-year-old son Kenzie Birch.

It is believe they had left the area before 6.30pm that day.

Police are growing 'increasingly concerned' and have extending their search across the country.