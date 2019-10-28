- ITV Report
Search for missing mum and three children extended nationwide
The search for a missing mum and her three children has been extended nationwide.
Emma Davies, 30, was last seen being dropped off by a taxi in St Martin’s Drive in Priorslee, Telford, last Saturday (October 19).
She is now missing with her three children, daughters Amelie and Laylah, aged seven and nine, and her one-year-old son Kenzie Birch.
It is believe they had left the area before 6.30pm that day.
Police are growing 'increasingly concerned' and have extending their search across the country.
The 30-year-old is said to have links to Blackpool and the children’s dads issued a statement urging Emma to bring them home.
Matthew Vince, the father of Laylah and Amelie, said: “Emma, we want you all home safe and well as soon as possible.
"Please make contact with the police so we know you are safe. I really miss Laylah and Amelie and I am sure they miss me too.”
Kyle Birch, the dad of Kenzie, said: “Please make contact with the police, I need to know that you and Kenzie are safe."
"It’s been a week since I’ve seen my son. Demi and Henley miss their brother too. Please let us know that you are safe.
"It’s not too late to put things right. Please come home.”
The search began over a-week-ago and police are urging anyone with information to contact them as it could 'prove crucial'.
Anyone with information regarding Emma's whereabouts is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference 728s 191019.