First TV interview with former Cabinet minister and Loughborough MP Nicky Morgan as she steps down from Parliament

In her first TV interview since she announced she was stepping down from Parliament, Loughborough MP Nicky Morgan has been talking about the abuse she has suffered for simply doing her job.

She joined Boris Johnson's cabinet as Culture Secretary - in her view she says it was important to have a variety of voices around the cabinet table and has no regrets about taking on the role.

But she told me that she had become increasingly frustrated by the impasse in Parliament over Brexit. That together with the ever rising levels of abuse she has received online including death threats means in her view it is time to go.