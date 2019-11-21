Archie Spriggs inquest: death was not preventable

An inquest into the death of a seven-year-old schoolboy killed by his mother in his own home has concluded that his death could not have been prevented, despite missed opportunities by Shropshire Council to speak to him in person.

Archie Spriggs died from asphyxia after Lesley Speed used a scarf and cushion to strangle and smother him. It happened at their home in Rushbury, near Church Stretton, Shropshire, on 21 September 2017.

Speed denied murdering her son, claiming that Archie had tried to kill himself. She was convicted of his murder and jailed for 18 years. She'd been involved in a bitter custody battle with the schoolboy's father at the time.