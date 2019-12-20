Memorial service held for London Bridge terror victim

A memorial service has been held for London Bridge terror attack victim Saskia Jones.

Family and friends of the 23-year-old attended the service in Stratford-Upon-Avon today (December 20).

Saskia and Jack Merritt, 25, from Cambridge were stabbed to death during a prisoner rehabilitation event by convicted terrorist Usman Khan on November 29.

Khan, 28, had been given permission to travel from where he was living in Stafford to London for the event.