- ITV Report
-
Festive party at Birmingham's New Street Station for city's homeless people
A festive party was held in Birmingham's New Street Station last night for homeless people in the city.
It was organised by the Midland Langar Seva Society (MLSS) and Network Rail, with 350 places available at more than 30 tables.
UB40 founder member and leader Robin Campbell was one of many people volunteering at the event. The party aimed to provide a pick-me-up at the heart of a city in which, according to the housing charity Shelter, one person in 66 is currently homeless.
Guests had a three-course meal including a hot roast vegetarian dinner with non-alcoholic drinks to wash it all down. In addition to the meal, there were also games and a disco. Black Country Community Choir carol singers performed beautifully under the protective roof of the city's main railway hub.