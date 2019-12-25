Advertisement

Festive party at Birmingham's New Street Station for city's homeless people

A festive party was held in Birmingham's New Street Station last night for homeless people in the city.

It was organised by the Midland Langar Seva Society (MLSS) and Network Rail, with 350 places available at more than 30 tables.

Father Christmas attended the party at Birmingham New Street Station Credit: BPM Media

UB40 founder member and leader Robin Campbell was one of many people volunteering at the event. The party aimed to provide a pick-me-up at the heart of a city in which, according to the housing charity Shelter, one person in 66 is currently homeless.

There were 30 tables set for the party Credit: BPM Media

Guests had a three-course meal including a hot roast vegetarian dinner with non-alcoholic drinks to wash it all down. In addition to the meal, there were also games and a disco. Black Country Community Choir carol singers performed beautifully under the protective roof of the city's main railway hub.

Network Rail and volunteers from the Midland Langar Seva Society put on the party Credit: BPM Media

"The people who came last year had the time of their life, so we thought we would make it bigger. To us they are like a second family so it's up to us to make it a bit special for them and give them some VIP treatment. If it wasn't for Network Rail this event would have been on Carrs Lane with people taking food and sitting in a bus stop."

– Randhir Singh, CEO, Midland Langar Seva Society
There's always time for a selfie with Father Christmas! Credit: BPM Media