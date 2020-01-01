Advertisement

Police investigate double murder in Derbyshire village

A double murder investigation has been launched after a man and woman were found dead in a Derbyshire village on New Year's Day.

Officers were called to a house on New Zealand Lane, Duffield, shortly after 4.10am, where a man and woman were found fatally injured .

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of two counts of murder and remains in custody.

New Zealand Lane remains closed between Devonshire Drive and Hall Farm Road, blocking off a small section of shops and takeaways.

A local resident, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I woke up this morning and had a look outside to see what the New Year was looking like. I was shocked to see all the tape and cones attached to my gate. I guess something serious happened because of the men in white suits."