Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Dog tied to heavy rock and thrown into river

Photo of the injured dog Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Police are appealing for help and information after a dog was thrown into the River Trent in Nottingham, with a carrier bag containing a large rock tied to her lead.

The Belgian Shepherd, whose registered microchip name is Bella, was spotted in the water by a member of the public around 8:45 this morning (6th January). The woman dragged the dog to safety. It happened near Long Lane in Farndon.

The rock tied to the dog's lead Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

"This was an evil and nasty thing to do to this poor dog and we are making every effort to find out who is responsible. We are lucky that the kind member of the public found and rescued her. If anyone has dash-cam or CCTV footage of vehicles in Long Lane that may show who was in the area at the time that would be really helpful. We are working with the RSPCA and are conducting microchip enquiries. Her name was recorded in 2010 as Bella on her microchip but it is possible she may be known by another name if her owner has changed since then. If anyone recognises her and knows who owns her please get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 103 of 6 January 2020."

– PC Pace, Nottinghamshire Police
The dog was found injured Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

The dog is now getting care from a local vet.

Nottinghamshire Police say they want to hear from anyone who recognises the dog, or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to come forward as soon as possible.

Read more:

Two dogs rescued after sparking bin fire by 'jumping' on cooker

Four kittens rescued from kitchen fire