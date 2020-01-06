- ITV Report
Dog tied to heavy rock and thrown into river
Police are appealing for help and information after a dog was thrown into the River Trent in Nottingham, with a carrier bag containing a large rock tied to her lead.
The Belgian Shepherd, whose registered microchip name is Bella, was spotted in the water by a member of the public around 8:45 this morning (6th January). The woman dragged the dog to safety. It happened near Long Lane in Farndon.
The dog is now getting care from a local vet.
Nottinghamshire Police say they want to hear from anyone who recognises the dog, or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to come forward as soon as possible.
