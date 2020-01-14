- ITV Report
Rutland to get first ever McDonald's after councillors give fast food chain the green light
Rutland is to get its first ever McDonald's after councillors gave the green light for a drive-thru restaurant.
England's smallest county is the only one in England without a branch of the fast-food chain.
As of 2018 there were 37,855 McDonald's restaurants worldwide, whereas Rutland's population stands at 37,369, according to the 2011 census.
The Committee met at around 6pm, with planning officers having already recommended that councillors approve the application.
The McDonald's site will be built at Hawksmead Business Park, Lands End Way and Hackamore Way, just off the town's bypass.
