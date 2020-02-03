Advertisement

Police appeal for information as toddler injured following gunfire

Police are appealing for information after a baby was injured during gunfire. Credit: PA Images

A two-year-old girl has been injured after a gun was fired at a car in Birmingham.

She was in the car, along with three other people when she was hit by flying glass.

It happened on Clifton Road, Balsall Heath, last night (February 2nd).

Everyone in the car managed to get out before the VW Golf was stolen.

It was found abandoned nearby a short time later.

The girl was taken to hospital with minor cuts and has since been discharged.

Detective Sergeant Simon Hanlon, from Force CID, said:

"This is a truly appalling incident and the ordeal has traumatised a family. “There were four people in the car at the time and it’s just fortunate no-one was more seriously injured. "Gun crime is always unacceptable, but even more so when a young child’s safety is put at risk."We are working to establish the circumstances behind this attack and would urge anyone with information which can help us to come forward."

– Detective Sergeant Simon Hanlon

Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Midlands Police.