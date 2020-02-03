Police appeal for information as toddler injured following gunfire

A two-year-old girl has been injured after a gun was fired at a car in Birmingham.

She was in the car, along with three other people when she was hit by flying glass.

It happened on Clifton Road, Balsall Heath, last night (February 2nd).

Everyone in the car managed to get out before the VW Golf was stolen.

It was found abandoned nearby a short time later.

The girl was taken to hospital with minor cuts and has since been discharged.

Detective Sergeant Simon Hanlon, from Force CID, said: