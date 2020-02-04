Advertisement

More than 350 jobs at risk as IKEA plans to close first store in UK

The Coventry IKEA branch becomes the first to shut in the UK. Credit: PA Images

Ikea has confirmed plans to shut its Coventry store, putting more than 350 jobs at risk.

The planned closure of the £35million store marks the first time the Swedish retail chain has closed one of its 22 UK sites since arriving in the country 33 years ago.

The Swedish chain said the location and layout makes the store too expensive to run.

The store is built on seven levels and opened in 2007.

They also say they have lost customer numbers to retail parks and online shopping.

Peter Jelkeby, Country Retail Manager and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA UK and Ireland said:

"The proposed closure of the store has not been an easy decision, particularly given the impact it will have on our co-workers.

"I would like to thank our Coventry co-workers who have contributed enormously throughout this time.

"Although this isn’t an easy decision, this is the right decision for the long-term success of IKEA in the UK."

– Peter Jelkeby, IKEA

Dave Gill, national officer for the Usdaw union, said:

"This is devastating news for Ikea staff working at the Coventry store.

"We will now enter into meaningful consultation talks with the company to interrogate the business case for this proposed closure.

"Our priorities are to seek redeployment opportunities, minimise compulsory redundancies and secure the best deal we can for our members.

"In the meantime, Usdaw is providing our members with the support, advice and representation they need art this difficult time."

– Dave Gill, Usdaw union

During the consultation period, the Coventry store will remain open, before the proposed store closure in the summer.