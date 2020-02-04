More than 350 jobs at risk as IKEA plans to close first store in UK

Ikea has confirmed plans to shut its Coventry store, putting more than 350 jobs at risk.

The planned closure of the £35million store marks the first time the Swedish retail chain has closed one of its 22 UK sites since arriving in the country 33 years ago.

The Swedish chain said the location and layout makes the store too expensive to run.

The store is built on seven levels and opened in 2007.

They also say they have lost customer numbers to retail parks and online shopping.

Peter Jelkeby, Country Retail Manager and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA UK and Ireland said: