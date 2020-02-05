Man's head sliced open after 10kg tow bar crashed through windscreen

Warning: Contains graphic images

A man has been left scared to drive at night after a huge metal tow bar came crashing through his car windscreen and sliced open his head.

Jonathon Loates, who works near Hucknall, was on his way home on January 9 when the "freak accident" happened.

As he came over the brow of a hill on the A619 Chesterfield Road, he went to drive around some debris in the road when a 10kg tow bar smashed through his windscreen.

The large piece of metal left him with a gaping wound in his skull and a police officer said he is "lucky to be alive".