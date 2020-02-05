- ITV Report
Man's head sliced open after 10kg tow bar crashed through windscreen
Warning: Contains graphic images
A man has been left scared to drive at night after a huge metal tow bar came crashing through his car windscreen and sliced open his head.
Jonathon Loates, who works near Hucknall, was on his way home on January 9 when the "freak accident" happened.
As he came over the brow of a hill on the A619 Chesterfield Road, he went to drive around some debris in the road when a 10kg tow bar smashed through his windscreen.
The large piece of metal left him with a gaping wound in his skull and a police officer said he is "lucky to be alive".
Mr Loates, who lives in Blyth, collapsed after pulling his BMW 1 series to the side of the road.
A motorist and an off-duty trainee paramedic looked after him while they waited for an ambulance to arrive at the scene.
He was taken to the Doncaster Royal Infirmary and later transferred to a specialist head injury unit in Rotherham, where surgeons spent three hours clearing glass fragments from his head and stitching his wounds.
The incident happened on Chesterfield Road between Darfoulds and heading towards Worksop at around 5pm.
PC Anthony Brice, who is leading the investigation into the incident, is urging motorists to make sure tow bars on vehicles are secure.