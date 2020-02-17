West Midlands firefighter takes his own life after night shift

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) have announced the death of firefighter Andrew Moore, saying it's come as a 'great shock'.

The 50-year-old was found dead yesterday evening (16 February) at Wolverhampton fire station, where he had been on duty on the night shift with colleagues.

WMFS have confirmed he had taken his own life.

Andrew joined North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in September 1993, and transferred to West Midlands Fire Service in May 1996.

Flags at West Midlands Fire Service sites are being flown at half mast today (17 February), and members of West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority observed a minute’s silence in Firefighter Moore's memory this morning.