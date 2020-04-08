97-year-old great-grandmother from Staffordshire beats coronavirus

A 97-year-old great-grandmother who served as a corporal in the Women’s RAF during the Second World War has beaten coronavirus.

Joyce Goldstraw, from Leek in Staffordshire, fell ill on Monday, March 16 and tested positive for the virus.

She was taken to Macclesfield General Hospital where she was treated for a fortnight.

Hospital measures and rules around social distancing meant she couldn’t be visited by her three children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Her family wondered if the virus, or restrictions imposed by the Government, would prevent Joyce from returning home.

However, against all odds, the near-centenarian made a full recovery and returned home last week after tests showed she had overcome the disease.