Couple died three days apart after being treated for coronavirus

A Birmingham couple died within three days of each other after being treated for coronavirus.

Mohammed Riaz and his wife Karamat Begum, from Small Heath, were both taken to Heartlands Hospital.

72-year-old Karamat Begum died on Thursday, April 9 and her 73-year-old husband passed away on April 12.

The grandparents, who had been married for around 50 years, will be buried side-by-side on Saturday, April 18 - their son Naseer Khan's 36th birthday.

Mr Khan said he could not bring himself to tell his father that his mother was also being treated in the same hospital.

He has spoken of how he took a call from the hospital which began: 'We are sorry', and he had to ask which of his parents had died.