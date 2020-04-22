Poundland pregnancy test sales up by 25% since the start of coronavirus lockdown

Poundland says it has seen an increase in sales of its £1 pregnancy tests since the coronavirus lockdown began.

The discount chain, which has been able to keep most stores open to provide essential items, said that sales of the test are up by 25%.

Sales have increased nation wide, but the retailer says that the largest increase was in Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands, along with Slough in Berkshire.

The increase in sales of the pregnancy kits adds to the speculation that there could be a "baby boom" in 9 months time due to life in lockdown.

Some are expecting a wave of "coronababies" to be born around Christmas.

Tim Bettley, Poundland's trading director, said: "Couples under the same roof don't need to worry about social distancing and they've been getting up close and comfortable, as our sales figures show."

He added "based on our sales, Britain should be preparing for a baby boom as couples found more entertaining ways to relax than watching box sets or doing jigsaws."

GPs are advising those who are seeking contraception to do so over the phone rather than attending their surgery in person.