'Amazing doctor' who was passionate about caring for babies and their families dies after contracting Covid-19

Credit: Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital

A Consultant Neonatologist has died after contracting Covid-19, bringing the number of deaths of NHS workers who had Coronavirus in the Midlands to 13.

Dr Vishna Rasiah worked at Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust and was also the clinical lead in the region for neonatal work.

Sarah-Jane Marsh, chief executive of the trust, described Dr Rasiah as "an amazing doctor, leader, colleague and friend", who was "passionate about the care of babies and their families."

Losing him in such a cruel and unfair way will be too much to bear for many of us, in particular anyone involved in neonatal care, and of course his beautiful wife and daughter.

As our tears flow, we must always remember the values that Vish stood for, and hold his vision, courage and compassion in our hearts. God bless you Vish, and may you rest in peace.

– Sarah-Jane Marsh, Chief Executive, Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust

His wife, Liza, said he loved his job so much, his colleagues were part of their family too.

We're devastated at losing our beloved Vish. He was such a loving husband and father to our beautiful daughter Katelyn, and much loved son and brother to our family in Malaysia and Trinidad.

His whole family meant the world to him, and he absolutely doted on Katelyn.

Vish loved his work; to him it was so much more than a job and his colleagues are part of our family too.

He treated every patient and family he cared for as his own. I couldn't have been prouder of him.

– Liza, Dr Vishna Rasiah's wife

She also thanked the staff at Worcestershire Royal Hospital for their care.
