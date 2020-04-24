'Amazing doctor' who was passionate about caring for babies and their families dies after contracting Covid-19

A Consultant Neonatologist has died after contracting Covid-19, bringing the number of deaths of NHS workers who had Coronavirus in the Midlands to 13.

Dr Vishna Rasiah worked at Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust and was also the clinical lead in the region for neonatal work.

Sarah-Jane Marsh, chief executive of the trust, described Dr Rasiah as "an amazing doctor, leader, colleague and friend", who was "passionate about the care of babies and their families."