Villagers come together to surprise resident on his 100th birthday

Villagers have come together to surprise one of their residents on his 100th birthday.

Douglas Walls' family had planned to take him out for a meal but social isolation rules put an end to the celebratory plans.

When residents in Yeaveley near Ashbourne, Derbyshire heard they decided to help the former RAF veteran mark his special day.

He has been making his way through the village on his mobility scooter and residents have clapped for the centenarian and put up balloons and banners.

Speaking about the surprise, Mr Walls said: "I've always thought positively and I never thought I'd reach this age. It's obviously a real bonus."