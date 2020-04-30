72-year-old from Leicester becomes world record holder

A 72-year-old man from Leicestershire has become a world record holder for being the oldest person to row solo across an ocean.

Graham Walters set off from Gran Canaria in January to try and achieve the Guinness World Record, which is currently being held by a Frenchman called Gerard Marie, who completed the same solo challenge in 2015, aged 66.

The 3,000 mile journey in the boat Graham built in his front garden 22-years-ago was going well, until he was blown off course by strong winds when he was close to Antigua.