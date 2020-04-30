- ITV Report
72-year-old from Leicester becomes world record holder
A 72-year-old man from Leicestershire has become a world record holder for being the oldest person to row solo across an ocean.
Graham Walters set off from Gran Canaria in January to try and achieve the Guinness World Record, which is currently being held by a Frenchman called Gerard Marie, who completed the same solo challenge in 2015, aged 66.
The 3,000 mile journey in the boat Graham built in his front garden 22-years-ago was going well, until he was blown off course by strong winds when he was close to Antigua.
Graham called in for help when he was blown by the winds towards Barbuda instead, and faced around five or more days of rowing to get back to Antigua. He was then towed into port.
The journey was Graham's third solo crossing - he's also done two two-man crossings - and his fifth Atlantic crossing.
The Ocean Rowing Society, who are the official adjudicators for Guinness World Records for rowing, have now confirmed that Graham is the holder of two Word Records.
These are:
- Oldest Person to Row Any Ocean Solo
- Oldest Person to Row An Ocean More Than Once
Graham is also raising money and awareness for Help for Heroes.
At the time of writing he has raised £2,495 for the charity.
His original fundraising target was £500.
