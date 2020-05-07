- ITV Report
Nottingham MP claims she was 'sacked' as volunteer carer for speaking out on PPE
The MP for Nottingham East, and the UK’s youngest parliamentarian, Nadia Whittome claims she was sacked from her role as a temporary carer after speaking out about PPE shortages.
The Labour MP returned to her former role at Lark Hill retirement village in Clifton during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.
She had worked there for 18 months before winning a seat in the Commons in December’s General Election.
Last night (6th May) Ms Whittome claimed she had been “asked not to return” by ExtraCare, the charitable trust which runs the care home.
She says she had been accused of “spreading misinformation” about personal protective equipment shortages following an interview she gave on Newsnight last month.
Nadia Whittome speaking on Good Morning Britain earlier today (7th May)
In an interview earlier, Ms Whittome said she had never personally blamed ExtraCare in her media appearances, claiming has only spoken more widely about the PPE shortages.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted out in support of the MP:
However, ExtraCare have responded saying Ms Whittome returned to work on a casual basis and had worked eight shifts between March and April.
Talk of PPE shortages had caused distress at the home.
Ms Whittome is now calling on care staff who've dealt with PPE issues to contact her office.
