Nottingham MP claims she was 'sacked' as volunteer carer for speaking out on PPE

The MP for Nottingham East, and the UK’s youngest parliamentarian, Nadia Whittome claims she was sacked from her role as a temporary carer after speaking out about PPE shortages.

The Labour MP returned to her former role at Lark Hill retirement village in Clifton during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.

She had worked there for 18 months before winning a seat in the Commons in December’s General Election.

Last night (6th May) Ms Whittome claimed she had been “asked not to return” by ExtraCare, the charitable trust which runs the care home.

She says she had been accused of “spreading misinformation” about personal protective equipment shortages following an interview she gave on Newsnight last month.