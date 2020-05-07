Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Nottingham MP claims she was 'sacked' as volunteer carer for speaking out on PPE

Nadia Whittome MP Credit: BPM Media

The MP for Nottingham East, and the UK’s youngest parliamentarian, Nadia Whittome claims she was sacked from her role as a temporary carer after speaking out about PPE shortages.

The Labour MP returned to her former role at Lark Hill retirement village in Clifton during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.

She had worked there for 18 months before winning a seat in the Commons in December’s General Election.

Last night (6th May) Ms Whittome claimed she had been “asked not to return” by ExtraCare, the charitable trust which runs the care home.

She says she had been accused of “spreading misinformation” about personal protective equipment shortages following an interview she gave on Newsnight last month.

I will continue to speak the truth about my front-line experiences and I condemn care companies who try to gag staff for speaking out and raising concerns.

I can survive being effectively sacked for speaking out because I have another income.

But for so many people in social care - who work a skilled, exhausting and now dangerous job for poverty pay - speaking out is not an option.

– Nadia Whittome MP

Nadia Whittome speaking on Good Morning Britain earlier today (7th May)

In an interview earlier, Ms Whittome said she had never personally blamed ExtraCare in her media appearances, claiming has only spoken more widely about the PPE shortages.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted out in support of the MP:

However, ExtraCare have responded saying Ms Whittome returned to work on a casual basis and had worked eight shifts between March and April.

Talk of PPE shortages had caused distress at the home.

Our in-house care team are now fulfilling our needs at this time and Nadia's help is no longer needed.

At Lark Hill, we have over three months' supply of PPE, including over 25,000 pairs of gloves, 7,700 aprons and nearly 6,000 masks - we have access to further equipment should we need it.

Reports that we have a PPE shortage are inaccurate and have caused concern amongst our residents - we have had to invest a significant amount of staff time reassuring our residents as a result.

As a result of rigorous infection control measures which include a full supply of PPE, we are relieved to report that no deaths have occurred within the Lark Hill community as a result of Covid-19.

– ExtraCare statement

Ms Whittome is now calling on care staff who've dealt with PPE issues to contact her office.

