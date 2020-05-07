Pret to reopen more stores for takeaway and delivery from Monday

In an indication that businesses are adapting to new ways of working, Pret A Manger has announced it plans to reopen more stores for delivery and takeaway from May 11.

30 stores have already reopened, and a further 71 shops will follow from Monday, including cafes in Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.

It will bring the total number of reopened shops to over 100.

The Pret chief executive Pano Christou explained that adaptations had been made including Perspex screens at the tills, and that restrictions will be in place on the number of customers allowed in the stores.

Mr Christou said customers will be provided with hand sanitiser, while members of staff will be offered face coverings.