- ITV Report
Pret to reopen more stores for takeaway and delivery from Monday
In an indication that businesses are adapting to new ways of working, Pret A Manger has announced it plans to reopen more stores for delivery and takeaway from May 11.
30 stores have already reopened, and a further 71 shops will follow from Monday, including cafes in Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.
It will bring the total number of reopened shops to over 100.
The Pret chief executive Pano Christou explained that adaptations had been made including Perspex screens at the tills, and that restrictions will be in place on the number of customers allowed in the stores.
Mr Christou said customers will be provided with hand sanitiser, while members of staff will be offered face coverings.
- Members of staff in branches due to reopen have undergone a "thorough interview to ensure that they are fit to return to work"
- Those living with anyone who is vulnerable will not be permitted to return.
- Stores will run at reduced hours while customers will be made to queue two metres apart.
- The high street chain said it is also widening its distribution of unsold food to homeless charities.
It comes after KFC announced it is reopening 80 more restaurants for deliveries across the UK this week, taking its total to 100 by Monday.
McDonald's said 15 restaurants will reopen from 11am next Wednesday, while Burger King said it hopes to open at least 350 of its restaurants by the end of June as part of a staggered reopening after the lockdown.
Aldi, based in Atherstone in Warwickshire, has started delivering food online for the the first time.
It comes as the Cabinet meet today to review the lockdown, with an announcement on what will change expected on Sunday.
