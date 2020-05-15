Two dedicated NHS workers from the Midlands have died with coronavirus

Lillian Mudzivare was a midwife and a senior mental health nurse who lived in Birmingham with her husband and their daughters.

Two NHS workers from Birmingham Women's and Children's Foundation Trust have died after contracting coronavirus.

The 41-year-old worked at the trust for two and a half years and played an important part in Forward Thinking Birmingham - the city's mental health partnership for 0-25 year olds.

Trust chief executive Sarah-Jane Marsh paid tribute to Mrs Mudzivare for her commitment to mental health and young people.