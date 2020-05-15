- ITV Report
-
Two dedicated NHS workers from the Midlands have died with coronavirus
Two NHS workers from Birmingham Women's and Children's Foundation Trust have died after contracting coronavirus.
Lillian Mudzivare was a midwife and a senior mental health nurse who lived in Birmingham with her husband and their daughters.
The 41-year-old worked at the trust for two and a half years and played an important part in Forward Thinking Birmingham - the city's mental health partnership for 0-25 year olds.
Trust chief executive Sarah-Jane Marsh paid tribute to Mrs Mudzivare for her commitment to mental health and young people.
Safaa Alam has been described as a "much-loved" midwife at Birmingham Women's Hospital.
Mrs Alam started out as a midwife and progressed to the professional role of Risk Management Midwife after displaying a passion for patient safety.
The trust says that she took pride in supporting her colleagues to maintain safety, standards of care and lead improvement of services for our women, babies and families.