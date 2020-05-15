Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Two dedicated NHS workers from the Midlands have died with coronavirus

Credit: BWC Foundation Trust.

Two NHS workers from Birmingham Women's and Children's Foundation Trust have died after contracting coronavirus.

Lillian Mudzivare was a midwife and a senior mental health nurse who lived in Birmingham with her husband and their daughters.

Lillian Mudzivare died this week following a long battle with coronavirus. Credit: BWC Foundation Trust.

The 41-year-old worked at the trust for two and a half years and played an important part in Forward Thinking Birmingham - the city's mental health partnership for 0-25 year olds.

Trust chief executive Sarah-Jane Marsh paid tribute to Mrs Mudzivare for her commitment to mental health and young people.

Lillian was a much-loved member of our Forward Thinking Birmingham team whose bubbly, vibrant and bright approach touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

Her commitment to the mental health and well-being of young people always shone through and she was working hard towards becoming an advanced practitioner where she knew she would be able to make even more of a difference.

– Sarah-Jane Marsh, Chief Executive
Safaa Alam was a Risk Management Midwife. Credit: BWC Foundation Trust.

Safaa Alam has been described as a "much-loved" midwife at Birmingham Women's Hospital.

Mrs Alam started out as a midwife and progressed to the professional role of Risk Management Midwife after displaying a passion for patient safety.

The trust says that she took pride in supporting her colleagues to maintain safety, standards of care and lead improvement of services for our women, babies and families.

Safaa was loved by all of us here at Birmingham Women’s. Not only was she generous with her time, approachable, and extremely hard-working; a true role model, but she was also a dear friend and the glue to our team.

To watch Safaa work was inspiring, she provided women, babies and families with exceptional care and did this with the greatest level of compassion, putting everyone she worked with at ease.

– Rachel Carter, Head of Midwifery
