Care home worker reunited with family after moving out for eight weeks to protect them from coronavirus
A care home worker has been reunited with her family after moving out of the family home for eight weeks to protect them from coronavirus.
Katy Edwards, 33, decided to self-isolate in a spare room in her mum's house to shield her family from coronavirus.
She is a daycare assistant at Bradwell Hall Nursing Home, which reported eight deaths of residents due to coronavirus over a three-week period earlier this year.
Katy has now been reunited with her husband Simon and her six children - Morgan, aged 13, Jesika, aged 11, Amelia, aged 8, Darcy, aged 5, Paisley, aged 4, and 16-month-old Ivy-Mae, as she's moved back into their family home.
