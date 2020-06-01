Advertisement

Care home worker reunited with family after moving out for eight weeks to protect them from coronavirus

A care home worker has been reunited with her family after moving out of the family home for eight weeks to protect them from coronavirus Credit: BPM Media

A care home worker has been reunited with her family after moving out of the family home for eight weeks to protect them from coronavirus.

Katy Edwards, 33, decided to self-isolate in a spare room in her mum's house to shield her family from coronavirus.

She is a daycare assistant at Bradwell Hall Nursing Home, which reported eight deaths of residents due to coronavirus over a three-week period earlier this year.

Katy's now been reunited with her husband Simon and six children Credit: BPM Media

“We have got a fantastic team. The death rate was high but what is difficult for people to appreciate is that it is a nursing home and because of how big it is there are a lot of people in there who are at the latter end of their lives."

“The owners and directors have been fantastic. I have never attended to anybody without wearing personal protective equipment. I have never had to worry about where my next face mask is coming from."

"We did ask for community support and we are so grateful for the community helping us but we never went without. Our directors always made sure it was safe for ourselves and the residents."

“The home has received a lot of criticism. They have done everything they can to do this and I am so proud to say where I work, where I come from and the amazing team that is there.”

– Katy Edwards

Katy has now been reunited with her husband Simon and her six children - Morgan, aged 13, Jesika, aged 11, Amelia, aged 8, Darcy, aged 5, Paisley, aged 4, and 16-month-old Ivy-Mae, as she's moved back into their family home.

Katy Edwards, 33, decided to self-isolate in her mum's house to shield her family from coronavirus Credit: BPM Media

“I left my own home and my family behind so I could continue giving 100 per cent care to my residents. I don’t regret the decision I made because I love my job."

"Of course I love my family but I would like to come through this and know that I have kept my family safe by doing this. It was a commitment I made so I can be the carer that I am. It’s the best decision I have made.”

“Covid-19 is going to be here for a long time and because restrictions are eased, we are by no means over this pandemic. We are moving forward in a gradual process of what is going to be a new normal.”

– Katy Edwards

