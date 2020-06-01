Care home worker reunited with family after moving out for eight weeks to protect them from coronavirus

“We have got a fantastic team. The death rate was high but what is difficult for people to appreciate is that it is a nursing home and because of how big it is there are a lot of people in there who are at the latter end of their lives."

“The owners and directors have been fantastic. I have never attended to anybody without wearing personal protective equipment. I have never had to worry about where my next face mask is coming from."

"We did ask for community support and we are so grateful for the community helping us but we never went without. Our directors always made sure it was safe for ourselves and the residents."

“The home has received a lot of criticism. They have done everything they can to do this and I am so proud to say where I work, where I come from and the amazing team that is there.”