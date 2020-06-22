Slurry dumped at beauty spot to stop visitors

A thick carpet of farm-fresh animal muck has been spread to deter day trippers to Derbyshire's notorious Blue Lagoon at Harpur Hill.

Farmers were up at dawn spreading the first layer of slurry from a trailer in a bid to put off visitors who arrive every sunny day and cause problems for villagers.

The layer of cow and pig slurry is reportedly the first of three coatings due to be spread around the privately owned former lime quarry, which attracts attention on social media because of its bright blue hue.

Despite warnings of the water being toxic, and even since a black dye was added to the lagoon, visitors have still been coming.

Villagers have reported being given abuse by the visitors, who park along pavements and block driveways, and people have even been seen urinating in gardens and at the church yard.

Spread slurry is the latest in a string of measures to put people off travelling to what is officially known as Hoffman Quarry, a former industrial lime dump. Police have also been helping by lining the streets with cones, to prevent nuisance parking.

But even on grey days the quarry is visited by dozens of people, who wheel barbecues and crates of alcohol up the path and light fires around the edge. And evidence of drug misuse is apparent all around the site.