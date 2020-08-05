A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a dog walker was left seriously injured and her pet dog died following a hit and run incident last month.

The woman had been taking her pet Millie for a stroll along Doe Bank Lane, in Great Barr, Birmingham when a Renault Clio ploughed into them both on July 22.

West Midlands Police released shocking footage of the incident where the dog walker was struck from behind and her dog died at the road side.

The car can be seen losing control on a country lane before swerving into the woman who is walking her dog on the opposite side.

The footage shows that as the blue Renault loses control in a cloud of tyre smoke, it crosses the carriageway and hits the woman on the opposite side of the road, before disappearing into undergrowth.

A black Astra, which had passed the dog walker moments earlier, is then seen stopping 30 metres up the road before its occupants exit on foot.

A 17-year-old boy from the Kingstanding area of Birmingham after he was identified as the potential driver of the Renault Clio by members of the public. He’s been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is currently in police custody where he will be questioned by investigating officers

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote log 3677 of 22 July