The chairman of a scandal-hit hospital trust has resigned just weeks after it emerged that more than a thousand cases of poor maternity care are under investigation.

Ben Reid, who has been the chair at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS trust (SaTH) since 2018, will be replaced by Dr Catriona McMahon. A physician with over 16 years’ experience in pharmaceutical medicine, Dr McMahon has been a Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director at UHB since 2014.

I am delighted to be the new Chair at SaTH... I believe patient safety and quality of care will be improved with this strategic Improvement Alliance. I am determined to work hard to provide the right strategic leadership to ensure the whole team can be successful.

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has also entered an Improvement Alliance with SaTH to provide leadership expertise and help the Trust to offer clinically safe and sustainable patient services.

I welcome the creation of this Improvement Alliance and the opportunity to work with our colleagues at UHB to improve patient safety and quality of care for patients and families in the communities we serve. SaTH cannot accomplish the necessary transformation alone and the provision of this extra expertise will be a really positive step forward on our improvement journey.

The changes come just two weeks after it emerged that a total of 1,862 cases of alleged poor maternity care are under investigation in Shropshire.

And just days after ITV Central highlighted delays in releasing the findings of an official investigation into allegations of a cover up by senior board members at the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital Trust, NHS bosses published a report which backs up families’ complaints.

It revealed that senior Trust bosses appeared more concerned with mitigating the impact of criticisms to avoid negative media reports than they were with transparency or making the required improvements.

The challenges facing SaTH are complex and substantial. To achieve the improvements that patients rightly expect, the Trust needs the strong support of the surrounding system. As a leading teaching hospital with outstanding leadership, UHB are well placed to provide the wide range of expertise needed to address some of the key patient safety and quality challenges faced by SaTH.

Families called for all of those involved to resign.

Read more: