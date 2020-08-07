Wesley Streete has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of the rape and murder of his childhood friend, Keeley Bunker.

The pair had enjoyed a night out at Snobs nightclub in Birmingham, along with another mutual friend, on September 18, last year.

In the early hours of the following day they took a taxi back to Tamworth, Staffordshire. The "trusted friend" had then walked Keeley towards her home - but she was never be seen alive again.

20-year-old Streete will serve a minimum term of 30 years behind bars. The 319 days he has already spent in custody has been taken into account meaning he will not be considered for release for 29 years and 46 days from now.

"Throughout the investigation and trial, Wesley Streete repeatedly lied to the police and Ms Bunker's family in a bid to cover up his violent crimes... We recognise the enormity of the loss of Keeley Bunker and extend heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends. Wesley Streete will now face the consequences of his truly evil actions."

Ex-footballer Streete had changed his story several times over what happened to aspiring teaching assistant Keeley, who was also aged 20, in Wigginton Park.

He first told police they had hugged by a telephone box near his home and said goodbye. He later gave a "no comment" interview to officers when presented with GPS data from his phone, which showed he was lying about his movements. Streete also told a psychiatrist Keeley had fallen and hit her head as she died in his arms.

He initially denied any sexual contact had taken place before later admitting they consensual sex after they began flirting with each other.

However, prosecutors said Keeley suffered a "cruel death" after the attack. The jury rejected Streete's version of events and convicted him over Keeley's rape and murder.

He was also convicted on five other sex offences relating to three female victim between 2015 and 2019. He was found guilty of the rape of a woman aged over 16, the rape of a child under 16 and three counts of sexual assault.