Restrictions to reduce or stop the spread of coronavirus in Leicester are to continue for another week following a review by the Government.

It comes as some restrictions were eased in the city - allowing pubs, restaurants, cafes and hair salons to open this week.

However, following the announcement today by Health Secretary Matt Hancock:

Pools, indoor gyms, beauty salons and other leisure facilities will continue to remain closed.

People who are shielding in the city are being told to continue to do so.

People will continue to not be permitted to mix with other households (apart from those in their support bubble) within private homes or gardens.

People are still able to meet others in groups up to 6 individuals, or 2 households, in outdoor public places.

Individual areas will be removed from the measure, the Government added - just as has been done in Leicestershire, where local measures have been brought in.

Public Health England publishes a weekly surveillance report, which includes changes to the watch list of Local Authority areas with higher than average incidences of COVID-19.

This week's report will see Oadby and Wigston move down from ‘Enhanced Support’ to ‘Area of Concern' following a decrease in cases.

Mr Hancock said as the infection continues to rise in Europe, it is 'vital we take every precaution to protect our country'.

Yesterday I chaired a meeting of the Local Action Gold Committee, and unfortunately, the data does not yet show a decrease in the transmission of this terrible virus. It means we must keep the current restrictions in place to allow more time for the impact of this ban on indoor gatherings to be felt, and make sure local residents and their loved ones are protected.

The Government say they are constantly 'examining the data on the prevalence of the virus' in areas such as Leicester.

A review of the measures will take place again next week.

Anyone with any symptoms must isolate immediately and get a test for free by going online or ringing 119.

People are still being urged to socially distance and regularly wash their hands to help bring the virus infection rate down further so all areas can return to normal as soon as possible.

