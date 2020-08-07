Experts say that a human skull, discovered by the River Avon in Barford, Warwickshire, is around a thousand years old.

Radiocarbon dating has now taken place on the remains, which were discovered in May, and specialists test have confirmed that it dates back to the Medieval period between 960-1150 AD.

Following its discovery there was speculation the skull might be linked to a number of investigations - including the disappearance of missing Coventry mum Nicola Payne. Police say her family has been notified that this is not the case.

“When the skull was originally discovered, we are aware there was some speculation that it could have been linked to a number of ongoing regional investigations. While we always maintained an open mind, it is now clear this is not the case and any families who were awaiting an update have been informed.”

The skull will now be used for forensic training purposes.